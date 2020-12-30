WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

404 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and New Years Day.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

404 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. South wind

15 to 25 mph, gusts to 35 mph. Near beaches and headlands, south

wind 25 to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon,

gusts to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three

quarters of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers through midnight, then a chance of showers late.

Lows around 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph,

except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph,

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,

southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon, gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

404 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 45. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of

an inch to one inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers through midnight, then a chance of showers late.

Lows around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 40 to

45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

404 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers late in the afternoon.

Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

404 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow with mixed precipitation below 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times early in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow showers

overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

