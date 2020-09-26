WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-262315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers. Highs around 65. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows 50 to 55. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

WAZ020-262315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75.

WAZ040-262315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

WAZ019-262315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

330 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Warmer.

Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to 14000 feet in the

afternoon. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising

to 16000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

