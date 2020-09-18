WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020

_____

370 FPUS56 KPQR 181104

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-182315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-182315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Patchy smoke. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ040-182315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Valley

highs 60 to 65. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Showers. Valley lows around

55. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Valley highs 60 to 65. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Valley lows 50 to 55. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Valley lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Valley highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Valley highs around 65. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

WAZ019-182315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

404 AM PDT Fri Sep 18 2020

.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Snow

level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Patchy smoke in the evening. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow

level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after

midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising

to 12000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 12000 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 12000 feet rising to 13000 feet after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 13000 feet in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather