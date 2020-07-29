WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

_____

203 FPUS56 KPQR 291017

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

317 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-300000-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

317 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny skies becoming mostly cloudy in the late

afternoon. Patchy morning fog. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A 20

percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

WAZ020-300000-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

317 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-300000-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

317 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Valley highs 80 to 90. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening with increasing high clouds

overnight. Valley lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Becoming sunny. Valley highs 85 to 90. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 75 to 80. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Valley lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Valley lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-300000-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

317 AM PDT Wed Jul 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Light wind

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening with increasing high clouds

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5

to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Snow level above 8000 feet in the

morning. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Free air freezing level

15000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

lowering to 14000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet lowering to 14000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet after midnight. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level above

8000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing level 14000 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

