WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020

_____

808 FPUS56 KPQR 290950

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-292330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

250 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest wind 10 to

20 mph near beaches and headlands.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ020-292330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

250 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a half of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ040-292330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

250 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ019-292330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

250 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet rising to

14000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northeast wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, colder. Snow level above 8000 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 7000 feet. Free air freezing level

11000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

