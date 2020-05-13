WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain likely overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain likely in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then rain overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Rain in the morning, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to

60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain overnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 45 to

50. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 45.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 65. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 45.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

406 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Not as

cool. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to 9000 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 6500 feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5500 feet.

