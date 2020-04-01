WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

_____

116 FPUS56 KPQR 011008

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

308 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-012330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

308 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ020-012330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

308 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40

to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of rain

and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-012330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

308 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs 40 to 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to

45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2000 feet in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-012330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

308 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020

.TODAY...Snow showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather