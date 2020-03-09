WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2020

_____

593 FPUS56 KPQR 090939

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

239 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-092330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

239 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs around

50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-092330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

239 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

WAZ040-092330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

239 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 1500

feet in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

$$

WAZ019-092330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

239 AM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface rising

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 3500 feet lowering to the

surface after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet

lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet

lowering to the surface after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 2500 feet rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet after midnight. Free air freezing

level 6000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather