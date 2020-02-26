WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
_____
828 FPUS56 KPQR 261016
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
216 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday
Night, and Friday.
WAZ021-270130-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
216 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 35.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
WAZ020-270130-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
216 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs
50 to 55. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow after midnight.
Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows
35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around 45. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
$$
WAZ040-270130-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
216 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy
morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs
50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain or
snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and a slight chance of snow after midnight.
Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the
morning. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows
35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
$$
WAZ019-270130-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
216 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet. Light
wind.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising
to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.
Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Snow
level 5000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet decreasing
to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Snow
level 1500 feet. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to
2500 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow 90 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather