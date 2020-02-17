WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

308 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

308 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Highs around

45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Patchy morning fog. A 40 percent chance

of rain, mainly in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

308 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow level

1500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs 40

to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain or freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

308 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow level 1500 feet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

25 to 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs around

45. Light wind in the morning, then east wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

308 AM PST Mon Feb 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Decreasing chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clear. Free air

freezing level at the surface. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 3500 feet. East wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet. East wind 10

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3000

feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

