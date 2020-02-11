WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

343 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

343 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Rain

likely in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except

southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

343 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Slight chance of

drizzle in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows 30 to

35. Light wind. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

343 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then cloudy. Slight chance of

drizzle in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain becoming likely

late in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain late. Lows 30 to

35. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2000

feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

343 AM PST Tue Feb 11 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds with a

chance of rain or snow late. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Snow level 2500 feet. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow late. Snow

level 2500 feet. Light wind. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3

inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

weather.gov/portland

