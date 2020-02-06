WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2020

693 FPUS56 KPQR 061014

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

214 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-070015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

214 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph, except west wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of

an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph,

except northwest wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph near beaches

and headlands. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ020-070015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

214 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

half of an inch to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ040-070015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

214 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to

one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an inch to

one and a half inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of

an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet.

Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ019-070015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

214 AM PST Thu Feb 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level 6500 feet. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts

a half of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy, colder. Snow level 4500 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers

in the evening. Snow level 2000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 2000 feet rising to

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Free air

freezing level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after

midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

