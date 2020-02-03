WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
_____
450 FPUS56 KPQR 031102
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
302 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday
Night, and Wednesday.
WAZ021-040100-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
302 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 45. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 30 to 35. North wind
5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Rain likely
and a slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 45. South
wind 5 to 15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, light wind becoming
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows 40 to 45.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, except southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Near beaches and
headlands, gusts to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs
around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
$$
WAZ020-040100-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
302 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Highs
35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 25 to 30. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance of snow in
the morning, then rain and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.
Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Not as cool. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
35 to 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.
Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows 30 to 35. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.
$$
WAZ040-040100-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
302 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers in the morning. Areas
of frost in the morning. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows around 25. Light wind.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall
amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 35 to
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 45.
$$
WAZ019-040100-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
302 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Free
air freezing level at the surface in the afternoon. Little or no
snow accumulation. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the surface.
West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy. A 50 percent
chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 3500 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Not as cold. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. West wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Snow level 2000 feet in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning.
Free air freezing level 3000 feet in the afternoon.
$$
weather.gov/portland
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather