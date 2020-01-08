WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon.

Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs 45 to 50.

South wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind 25 to 30 mph

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, windy. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy. Highs around 45. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 45. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 35 to 40.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet

increasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Snow level 2000 feet in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs

35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1000 feet.

Lows 30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow level 500 feet. Highs around 35.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 500 feet in the evening. Lows 25 to 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow level 500 feet. Highs 30 to 35.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers until afternoon, then rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Valley highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Valley lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Valley highs around 40. South wind

5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Valley lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Valley

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. Valley lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Valley highs 35 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 1500 feet

decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Valley lows 30 to 35. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 500 feet in the afternoon. Valley

highs 35 to 40. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 500 feet in the

evening. Valley lows 25 to 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Valley highs 30 to 35.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

358 AM PST Wed Jan 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow showers until afternoon, then snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 1500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. West

wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, breezy. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Breezy. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 12 inches. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet decreasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Chance of snow 70 percent.

