WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

154 FPUS56 KPQR 260938

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

238 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-262315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

238 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Highs around 55.

North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Light wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

55.

$$

WAZ020-262315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

238 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to

50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55.

$$

WAZ040-262315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

238 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs around 50. Light wind becoming north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 35. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 50 to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Valley

lows around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Valley

highs around 50. Light wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Valley lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Valley

highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Valley lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Valley highs

50 to 55.

$$

WAZ019-262315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

238 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 3500 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 5500 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

lowering to 6000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 3000 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 6000 feet lowering

to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to

11000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather