WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019

_____

547 FPUS56 KPQR 211031

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-220015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain, breezy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, south wind increasing to 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90

percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 55.

$$

WAZ020-220015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one

inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ040-220015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 45. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ019-220015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

331 AM PDT Mon Oct 21 2019

.TODAY...Rain at times. Snow level 6000 feet increasing to 7500 feet

in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet rising

to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather