WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

256 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

256 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Rain likely later this afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 55 to 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 65. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60

percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

256 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth

of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 50 to 55.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely. Lows around 45. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. A 30

percent chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

256 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers. Lows around

45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

256 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

5000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy, with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Snow level 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Snow level 7500 feet, lowering

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

