WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

572 FPUS56 KPQR 190928

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-192330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 65. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ020-192330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70.

WAZ040-192330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

WAZ019-192330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

228 AM PDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7500 feet

increasing to above 8000 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level above

8000 feet. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 8000 feet. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising to

12000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

14000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

15000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

weather.gov/portland

