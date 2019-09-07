WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019

983 FPUS56 KPQR 071004

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

304 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-080100-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

304 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs around 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs around 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers, decreasing after midnight.

Lows around 55. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ020-080100-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

304 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, decreasing after midnight. Lows 50

to 55. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ040-080100-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

304 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Occasional drizzle in the morning. Slight chance of

showers early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a half of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Lows around 55.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

WAZ019-080100-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

304 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Light wind becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Snow level 7500 feet. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, decreasing after midnight. Snow level 8000

feet. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 8000

feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level above 8000

feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

