WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019

_____

152 FPUS56 KPQR 181024

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-182315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ020-182315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon, then partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning

drizzle. Highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. Light wind becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

WAZ040-182315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55. West wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Valley lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Warmer.

Valley highs 80 to 85. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Valley lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 70 to 75.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 55 to 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Valley highs around 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows around 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ019-182315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

324 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 15000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet lowering to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level above 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet

rising to 16000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 16000 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather