WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

298 FPUS56 KPQR 082009

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

109 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

Saturday, Saturday Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-091115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

109 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy until midnight, then

mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows around 55.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-091115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

109 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ040-091115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

109 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-091115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

109 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small

hail in the evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

above 8000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Snow level above 8000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet lowering to 12000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

rising to 13000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet. Free air freezing level

12000 feet in the morning.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather