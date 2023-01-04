WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1133 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1133 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in

the evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1133 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and freezing rain likely in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1133 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1133 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph increasing to 35 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1133 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 3500 feet, rising to 5000 feet

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Windy. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1133 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of freezing rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with freezing rain likely in the evening,

then snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches valleys

and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1133 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of freezing rain

or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain in

the evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

