WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ 080 FPUS56 KPDT 082255 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 WAZ026-091200- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 18 to 22. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 16 to 23. $$ WAZ027-091200- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 17 to 23. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 17 to 24. $$ WAZ028-091200- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 18 to 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 24. $$ WAZ029-091200- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 18 to 22. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 24. $$ WAZ030-091200- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 16 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 22. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows 17 to 23. $$ WAZ520-091200- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 20. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s, except in the upper 30s to mid 40s valleys. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Lows 15 to 22. $$ WAZ521-091200- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 17 to 24. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 24. .VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows 16 to 24. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather