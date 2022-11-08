WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

080 FPUS56 KPDT 082255

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

WAZ026-091200-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 18 to

22. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 22.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 16 to 23.

$$

WAZ027-091200-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 17 to

23. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 22.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 17 to 24.

$$

WAZ028-091200-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Windy. North wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 18 to

23. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 19 to 22. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 24.

$$

WAZ029-091200-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 18 to

22. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows 18 to 24.

$$

WAZ030-091200-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Lows 16 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 17 to 23.

$$

WAZ520-091200-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s, except

in the lower to mid 40s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 20. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 30s, except in the upper 30s to

mid 40s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Lows 15 to 22.

$$

WAZ521-091200-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 26. Windy. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows 17 to

24. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 24.

.VETERANS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 16 to 24.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather