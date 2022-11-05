WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ 619 FPUS56 KPDT 052156 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 WAZ026-061100- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 13 to 23. $$ WAZ027-061100- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 17 to 24. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 14 to 24. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 23. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ028-061100- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows 18 to 25. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ029-061100- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23. Highs in the 30s. $$ WAZ030-061100- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except in the upper 30s to mid 40s valleys. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in the evening, then rain and mountain snow showers likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 21. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 21. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. $$ WAZ520-061100- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s, except in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows 18 to 23. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s, except in the lower to mid 30s valleys. Lows 14 to 22. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. $$ WAZ521-061100- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 24. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. $$