WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

619 FPUS56 KPDT 052156

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

WAZ026-061100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows 13 to 23.

$$

WAZ027-061100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows 17 to 24. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 14 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 23.

Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ028-061100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 18 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24.

Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ029-061100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ030-061100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s, except in

the upper 30s to mid 40s valleys. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the evening, then rain and mountain snow showers

likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to

21. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ520-061100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

2500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 20s to upper

30s, except in the upper 30s to lower 40s valleys. South wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening.

Lows 18 to 23. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to

20. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s, except in

the lower to mid 30s valleys. Lows 14 to 22.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ521-061100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 23. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 22.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 24.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

