Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

405 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

WAZ026-221215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

405 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ027-221215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

405 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost overnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

WAZ028-221215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

405 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy frost overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ029-221215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

405 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy frost overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ030-221215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

405 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning, then rain

and mountain snow showers likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph, becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Widespread frost overnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow in

the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ520-221215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

405 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the upper

30s to upper 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the evening. Widespread frost overnight.

Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s

valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the

mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys. Lows in the upper 20s

to upper 30s.

WAZ521-221215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

405 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

