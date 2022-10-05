WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s, except in the 60s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s,

except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the lower 60s

to lower 70s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

