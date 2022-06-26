WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

_____

464 FPUS56 KPDT 261059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

WAZ026-262300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ027-262300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ028-262300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 98 to 102. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-262300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-262300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in the 80s

valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in

the 70s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s, except in the upper 60s to upper 70s valleys. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys. Lows in

the 50s.

$$

WAZ520-262300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except in

the upper 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in the upper 60s to mid 70s

valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys. Lows in

the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ521-262300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather