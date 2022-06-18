WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

359 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

WAZ026-182300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

359 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ027-182300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

359 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ028-182300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

359 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ029-182300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

359 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ030-182300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

359 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph overnight.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower

60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in

the 60s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s, except in the mid 60s to mid 70s

valleys.

$$

WAZ520-182300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

359 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the

upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the lower

to mid 60s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ521-182300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

359 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

