WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022

_____

895 FPUS56 KPDT 081058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

WAZ026-082300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ027-082300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ028-082300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ029-082300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ030-082300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mountain snow

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

mountain snow showers overnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the

mid to upper 40s valleys. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-082300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in

the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the lower

to mid 50s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper

50s to mid 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-082300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun May 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather