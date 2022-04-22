WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022

_____

779 FPUS56 KPDT 221058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

$$

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of through the day. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s, except in the 50s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in

the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in

the lower 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to

mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather