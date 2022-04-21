WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

_____

418 FPUS56 KPDT 211058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

WAZ026-212300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ027-212300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ028-212300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ029-212300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

$$

WAZ030-212300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers, high

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High

mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ520-212300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow showers likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers, mountain snow showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers,

thunderstorms and mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow

level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the 50s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s,

except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in

the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 20s to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in

the lower 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the

mid 40s to mid 50s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-212300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, mountain snow showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather