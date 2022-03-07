WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

WAZ026-080000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 22.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ027-080000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind, becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ028-080000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

WAZ029-080000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows 19 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ030-080000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches

valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 9 to 15.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

WAZ520-080000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the lower to mid 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25. Highs

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ521-080000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

