WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022 _____ 016 FPUS56 KPDT 151158 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 WAZ026-160000- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ027-160000- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY... ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Light wind. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 40. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ028-160000- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the 40s. $$ WAZ029-160000- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ030-160000- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ520-160000- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ WAZ521-160000- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022 ...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather