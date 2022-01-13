WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and freezing

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Light wind. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog and dense fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows around 30. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and dense freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and dense freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain, freezing

rain and mountain snow in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, high mountain snow and

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and high

mountain snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Jan 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain, high

mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow in the

afternoon. High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in

the lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

