WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ 423 FPUS56 KPDT 192156 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 WAZ026-201100- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ027-201100- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ028-201100- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ WAZ029-201100- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ030-201100- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except in the lower to mid 60s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to upper 50s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ520-201100- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the lower 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ521-201100- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather