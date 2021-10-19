WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

423 FPUS56 KPDT 192156

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

WAZ026-201100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ027-201100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ028-201100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-201100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ030-201100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to

lower 60s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except

in the lower to mid 60s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to upper 50s

valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except

in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the mid

40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely.

Light high mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, except in the lower 40s

to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ520-201100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s, except in the 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in

the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the

lower 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow

likely. Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows

in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ521-201100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather