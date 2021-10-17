WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021 _____ 862 FPUS56 KPDT 172156 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 WAZ026-181100- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ027-181100- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. $$ WAZ028-181100- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ029-181100- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$ WAZ030-181100- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s, except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. $$ WAZ520-181100- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the lower 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the lower 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. $$ WAZ521-181100- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. $$