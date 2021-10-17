WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 17, 2021

862 FPUS56 KPDT 172156

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

WAZ026-181100-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ027-181100-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ028-181100-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-181100-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ030-181100-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to

lower 60s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s, except in the upper

50s to mid 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s, except

in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, except in the

upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid 40s to

mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

$$

WAZ520-181100-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 40s

to upper 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in

the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s,

except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the

lower 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow.

Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the lower 40s to

lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

$$

WAZ521-181100-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sun Oct 17 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost overnight. Lows in

the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

