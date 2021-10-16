WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s,

except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s

valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in

the mid 50s to lower 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s, except

in the upper 50s to lower 60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the lower 50s

to lower 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s, except in the

upper 50s to lower 60s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and high mountain snow overnight. Lows in

the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the lower to mid 50s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the 50s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to

upper 50s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the lower 50s to lower 60s

valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s, except

in the mid 40s to mid 50s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

