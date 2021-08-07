WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 6, 2021

_____

842 FPUS56 KPDT 071058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

WAZ026-072300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 97 to 102. Heat index readings around 108.

$$

WAZ027-072300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

WAZ028-072300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Highs 98 to 104.

$$

WAZ029-072300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 91 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Highs 97 to 104.

$$

WAZ030-072300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke through the day. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Mostly clear in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in the upper 70s to upper

80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in

the mid 80s to mid 90s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-072300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the upper 70s to

lower 80s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in the 70s

valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except in

the upper 80s to upper 90s valleys. Heat index readings 108 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s, except 93 to

101 valleys. Heat index readings around 110.

$$

WAZ521-072300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sat Aug 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Breezy. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Highs 93 to 103. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

$$

_____

