WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

_____

135 FPUS56 KPDT 181059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

WAZ026-182300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ027-182300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ028-182300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Light wind, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ029-182300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ030-182300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s

valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s,

except in the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke.

Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s, except in the

mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s,

except in the 80s valleys. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-182300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the

mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the 80s valleys.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ521-182300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather