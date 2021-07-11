WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 10, 2021 _____ 508 FPUS56 KPDT 111059 ZFPPDT Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington National Weather Service Pendleton OR 358 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021 WAZ026-112300- Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp 358 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs 91 to 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ027-112300- Yakima Valley- Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima 358 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs 95 to 102. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ028-112300- Lower Columbia Basin of Washington- Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities 358 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 99 to 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs 96 to 102. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ WAZ029-112300- Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington- Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla 358 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 98 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs 95 to 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ WAZ030-112300- Northwest Blue Mountains- Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort 358 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. .TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s, except in the upper 80s to mid 90s valleys. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to mid 80s valleys. Lows in the 50s. $$ WAZ520-112300- East Slopes of the Washington Cascades- Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell 358 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s, except in the mid 80s to lower 90s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s, except in the lower to mid 90s valleys. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. $$ WAZ521-112300- Simcoe Highlands- Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton 358 AM PDT Sun Jul 11 2021 .TODAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. .MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Very hot. Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. 