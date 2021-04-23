WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 22, 2021

_____

896 FPUS56 KPDT 231059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

WAZ026-232300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ027-232300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ028-232300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ029-232300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ030-232300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers likely. No high

mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ520-232300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s,

except in the mid to upper 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the

50s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ521-232300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather