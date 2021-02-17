WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

339 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

339 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

339 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

339 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

339 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 22. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny in

the morning, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

339 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in

the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

339 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM

PST FRIDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A chance of snow

in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in

the 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

339 AM PST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

