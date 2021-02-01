WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Windy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Windy. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Widespread rain showers in the morning, then numerous

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to

a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Feb 1 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming west 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows around 30. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

