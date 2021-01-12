WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

42 to 47. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. East wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 26 to 31. East wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

20 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

48 to 53. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 31. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51. Lows

31 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 45 to 50. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Windy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

53 to 58. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 43 to 48. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 31 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 41 to 46. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts around 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

50 to 55. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 33. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 48. Lows 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 45 to

50.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain and a chance of light freezing rain in the

evening, then rain overnight. Windy. Ice accumulation of one

tenth of an inch. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts around 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet

decreasing to 3200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 21 to 29. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the

night. Lows 25 to 31. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 26 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs 34 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 32.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 38 to 43.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Breezy. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level

2800 feet. Highs 38 to 44. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs

39 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of snow and

a slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 34.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs

40 to 46.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Tue Jan 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy. Lows 37 to 42. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts around 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

44 to 49. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. Lows

31 to 36.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A

slight chance of. Highs 43 to 48. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

