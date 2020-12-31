WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1218 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

1218 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Areas of fog. Snow level 1900 feet. Lows 28 to 33. South

wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain

in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 31 to 36. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 28 to 38. Highs 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to

43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

1218 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas

of fog. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Not as cold. Highs 41 to

46. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. Highs 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

1218 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas

of fog. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

late afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 45 to 50. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

1218 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 40.

South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Rain likely in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

47. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the late

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to

51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

1218 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows 27 to 33. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level

3800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

late afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow and rain.

Highs 33 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain likely. Lows 30 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

35 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Lows

25 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to

39.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

1218 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows 27 to 33. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then snow and rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

33 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows 32 to 37. West

wind around 5 mph shifting to the east overnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain...heavy at times. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 36 to 41.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

1218 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Areas

of fog. Lows around 33. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 39 to 44. West wind

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 37. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

