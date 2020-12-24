WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

_____

FPUS56 KPDT

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 33 to 38. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and a slight chance

of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Lows 25 to 30. East wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 42. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Lows

21 to 26.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 29 to 34. Lows 21 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

$$

Yakima Valley-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 34 to 39. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 21 to 26. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow level

1800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and a slight chance of light freezing

rain. Lows 25 to 30. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the west

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 1400 feet in the morning. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 40.

Lows 21 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 31 to 36. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

34 to 39.

$$

WAZ028-250000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 33 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely and a slight chance

of light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. North

wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain. Lows 29 to 34. North wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 42.

Lows 24 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 35 to 40.

$$

WAZ029-250000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 23 to 28. South wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then rain likely and a slight

chance of light freezing rain overnight. Snow level 2100 feet in

the evening. Lows 29 to 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 39 to

44. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. Lows

24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 41.

$$

WAZ030-250000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 29. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Highs

33 to 39. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 26 to 32. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 36. Lows

17 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 24 to 30. Lows 20 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 35.

$$

WAZ520-250000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 33 to 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 24. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Snow level 2300 feet in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight.

Lows 24 to 29. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the south

overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow level 1900 feet increasing to 2800 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Lows

19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 28 to

33.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 22 to 27.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

32 to 37.

$$

Simcoe Highlands-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with possible snow

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 2800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 33 to 38.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the evening, then snow likely with possible rain and freezing

rain overnight. Snow level 1700 feet. Lows 26 to 31. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level 2300 feet in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Lows

22 to 27.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Lows

20 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

snow. Highs 30 to 35. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

34 to 39.

$$

_____

