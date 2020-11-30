WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

838 FPUS56 KPDT 301158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

WAZ026-010000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Snow, rain likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 49.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with higher gusts increasing to northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in

the morning. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 39 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

through the night. Lows 22 to 27. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

24.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

37 to 42.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ027-010000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in the

morning. Lows 23 to 28. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to

46. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog through the night. Lows 23 to

28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through

the day. Highs 35 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog. Lows 19 to 24.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing

fog. Highs 35 to 41. Lows 19 to 24.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ028-010000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy freezing fog

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Not as cool.

Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in the

morning. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 45. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog through the night.

Lows 24 to 29. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 35 to 40. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and

patchy freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ029-010000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Rain likely early in the morning. A slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in

the morning. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

23 to 28. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs 34 to 39. North wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs 37 to

42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ030-010000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Snow until late afternoon, then a slight chance of snow

late in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 20 to 27. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 26. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28.

Highs 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. Highs

33 to 38.

WAZ520-010000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing

rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2600 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in the morning. Lows

22 to 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs 38 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

21 to 26. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog through the day. Highs

34 to 39. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy freezing

fog. Lows 19 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs 37 to

42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 26. Highs

38 to 43.

WAZ521-010000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Rain

and snow likely early in the morning. A slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the late

morning and afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

41 to 46. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

22 to 27. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 33 to 38. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy

freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog and patchy

freezing fog. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

33 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

