Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

319 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

WAZ026-182330-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

319 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 27 to 32.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ027-182330-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

319 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ028-182330-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

319 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ029-182330-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

319 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning,

then a chance of rain midday. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to

47.

WAZ030-182330-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

319 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain early in the morning, then rain

likely midday. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 55. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 45 to 52. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 25 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34.

WAZ520-182330-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

319 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 58. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 41. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to

32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

24 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 40 to

45.

WAZ521-182330-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

319 AM PDT Sun Oct 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 43. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

Highs 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 41 to 46.

