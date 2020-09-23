WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to
73. South wind around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows
46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
44 to 49.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 49 to 54.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows
48 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. South wind around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows 48 to 53.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
47 to 52.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 53 to 58. Highs 74 to 79.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 84. Lows
50 to 55.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 53 to
58. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 69 to 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 51 to 56. Highs 71 to 76.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61. Highs
77 to 82.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Highs
81 to 86.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
67 to 72. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 51 to
56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
49 to 54.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
55 to 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
81 to 86.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers overnight. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 53 to 60. Southwest wind 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows 42 to 48.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to
51.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 55 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
51 to 57.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71. Lows
48 to 55.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
62 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to
49.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows 45 to 54. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
45 to 53.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows
44 to 53.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
358 AM PDT Wed Sep 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 49 to 54. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts around
30 mph in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
48 to 53.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 70 to 75.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Highs
76 to 81.
