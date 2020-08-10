WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 9, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-102300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest wind

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

54 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows

57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

WAZ027-102300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. West wind around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind

15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 84 to

89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64. Highs

90 to 98.

WAZ028-102300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs

85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

WAZ029-102300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

59. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

WAZ030-102300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. North wind around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Highs

66 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

WAZ520-102300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 72 to 77. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts around 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 81.

Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 91. Lows

53 to 58.

WAZ521-102300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 58 to

63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

